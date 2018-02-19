Police investigating reported mail theft in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police would like to speak with a man who was caught on camera taking mail out of a victim’s mailbox in northwest Oklahoma City.

Earlier this month, officers were called to a home in the 4900 block of N.W. 18th St. following a reported theft.

The victim told police that on Jan. 31, a stranger went onto her porch and stole the mail out of her mailbox. The alleged theft was captured by her doorbell camera.

Now, police are hoping someone might recognize the man in the video.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.