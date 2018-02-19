Police looking for clumsy thieves caught on camera breaking into Nichols Hills pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for two men, who broke into a metro pharmacy early Monday morning, and hoping some comical surveillance video might help.

At about 3 a.m., the two men smashed the glass door at Nichols Hills Drug on Berkley Avenue off N.W. Grand Boulevard. As soon as they rushed in, one took a hard spill and ran into a display.

"The little wipeout was definitely a little silver lining on the instant karma number for breaking in," said pharmacy owner A.J. Asgari.

The fall didn't stop them from getting what they came for. Asgari said the two made off with drugs people usually steal, narcotics and amphetamines. They also stole cash from the register.

He hasn't added up the losses for the incident yet, but he owns several pharmacies across the country and, in the past, they've climbed up into the tens of thousands.

"These things are a pain," Asgari said. "They cost a lot of money each time these guys do this stuff."

It's not the first time the store has been hit.

"The first time it was crowbarred, and we caught that guy," Asgari said.

He estimates police have a 50/50 chance of catching the two, breaking in without masks and audio.

"Their voices were distinct so, if you listen to the audio and you recognize the people, you should recognize the voices," Asgari said.

Now, police are looking for the two suspects and Asgari is considering extra deterrents, like barring the windows.

"It's sad that we have to do those types of things but, being the industry it is, it just may warrant us needing to do it there, as well," he said.