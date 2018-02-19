Police: Man killed after suspects open fire on van in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are looking for clues after a man was shot to death inside a van in north Oklahoma City.

On Feb. 16, officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of N. Lincoln Blvd.

Investigators learned that 27-year-old Keith Bundage was a passenger in a van that was heading south on Lincoln Blvd. when another vehicle pulled next to the van and opened fire.

Bundage was the only person who was hit, and the suspects fled the scene.

Bundage was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.