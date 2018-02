× Shaina Pellington Wins Another Big 12 Honor

Oklahoma guard Shaina Pellington was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday for the fourth time this season.

In OU’s only game this week, Pellington had 22 points and set career highs for free throws made and attempted, going 10-for-13 at the line in the Sooners’ 79-77 overtime win at West Virginia.

She also had five rebounds and three assists in OU’s first win ever in Morgantown.