Sooners Drop Out of Polls, Cowgirls Stay in Top 25

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team dropped out of both major polls on Monday, while Oklahoma State’s women’s team stayed in the top 25 just barely.

After their fifth straight loss, the Sooners fell out of the top 25 in both the Associated Press and the coaches polls.

OU did get one vote in each poll.

The Cowgirls dropped four spots from 21 to 25 in the AP poll, after back-to-back losses at home to Baylor and Texas.

Oklahoma received three points and is the equivalent of tied for 35th.