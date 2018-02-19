× Sooners’ Losing Streak Continues With Blowout Loss at Kansas

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team continued their struggles, losing 104-74 to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday night.

It was OU’s sixth straight loss, eighth straight road loss, and 17th straight loss to the Jayhawks on their home floor.

The 104 Kansas points is the most the Sooners have given up in a non-overtime regular season game since KU scored 109 in Lawrence against OU in 1991.

It was OU’s worst loss to the Jayhawks since an 85-55 loss in Lawrence in 2008, and the worst conference loss to any team for Oklahoma since Missouri beat OU by 38 points in Columbia in 2012.

Kansas started the game on a 10-0 run, and built their lead to 16 in the first half, before the Sooners trimmed the deficit to 10 at halftime, 49-39.

The Jayhawks never let OU get closer than 7 points in the second half, and used an array of dunks and three-pointers to blow out Oklahoma.

Kansas hit 16 three-pointers, and had four players hit at least three 3-pointers.

All five Kansas starters scored in double figures, led by Devonte Graham’s 23 points.

Graham hit five three-pointers.

Malik Newman scored 20 points and hit four 3-pointers, as did Svi Mykailiuk, who finished with 17 points.

The Jayhawks hit 61 percent overall from the field for the game.

OU made 46 percent from the field but was just 5 of 19 from three-point range.

Freshman guard Trae Young was held to a season low 11 points, making just 3 of 13 from the field and 1 of 5 from three point range.

Kameron McGusty led the Sooners with 22 points, while Jamuni McNeace had 18 points.

Christian James had 11 points to round out OU’s four players in double figures.

Oklahoma drops to 16-11 overall, 6-9 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners have not won in Lawrence since 1993 and have not swept Kansas in a two-game season series since 1989.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas State this Saturday at 5:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.