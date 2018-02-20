× 25-year-old man arrested for shooting in Garvin County

ELMORE CITY, Okla. – A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after an early morning shooting at a home in Garvin County.

Garvin County officials began investigating after a 23-year-old man was rushed to the Pauls Valley General Hospital after being shot in the torso.

When deputies responded to the scene of the shooting, they found 25-year-old Laurence Allen White with a rifle.

Investigators believe the victim and White got into an argument, and White ultimately shot the victim.

At this point, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

White was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.