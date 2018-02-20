59-year-old Oklahoma man dies after vehicle crashes

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A 59-year-old man died from his injuries after his vehicle crashed Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Stephen Heath was driving on Crowder Blocker Road around 9 p.m. when his vehicle “departed the road to the right, struck the ditch and rolled the vehicle one time, coming to rest on its wheels.”

OHP says Heath was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle.

An OHP report states there was an odor of alcohol at the scene.

Heath was not wearing his seatbelt. He died at the scene from his injuries.

OHP determined the cause of the accident as an unsafe speed on a curve/turn.