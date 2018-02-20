× Authorities searching for 6-month-old out of Muskogee after father assaults mother, takes off with infant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a 6-month-old boy out of Muskogee after the child’s father assaulted the child’s mother and then took off with the infant.

Officials say 6-month-old Christopher Meyer was last seen in the 2400 block of N. 32nd St. in Muskogee, Oklahoma around 7 p.m. Monday.

He was wearing a yellow onesie and gray Jordan shorts.

He is believed to be with 34-year-old Joseph Meyer.

Officials say the suspect is the child’s father.

Meyer allegedly assaulted the child’s mother with a gun, causing the mother to run away and left the child behind.

Meyer then took the kid and left the scene.

He has reportedly threatened to kill the child’s mother, himself and the infant.

At this time, he has not been located.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the child is asked to call police immediately.

Authorities initially issued an Amber Alert; however later recalled the Amber Alert, saying the alert has not yet been issued, but they are still looking for the suspect and the infant.

KFOR is working to get a picture of the infant and the suspect.