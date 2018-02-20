BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention returning to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to Oklahoma City this spring for two days!

The 2018 convention will have all-new LEGO attractions and exhibits.

Thousands of fans showed up at the 2017 OKC convention. Event organizers are expecting more to attend this year.

BrickUniverse brings renown professional LEGO artists from around the world.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays and will be at the convention all weekend. He will also talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they can become LEGO master builders. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of world famous landmarks. Attendees can see the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, the full Westminster Palace in London, and other famous landmarks built from LEGO bricks.

There will be several other attractions at the event, such as the Star Wars Zone and the Building Zone.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will be coming to Oklahoma City on April 7 and 8.

Tickets are available, however, event organizers suggest booking early due to last year’s event selling out.

Click here to buy tickets.