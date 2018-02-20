Fire intentionally set by patient in emergency room at Baptist Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set in the emergency room at Baptist Hospital.

Fire crews responded to the hospital after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TAC 4: Report of Fire in a room at Baptist ER — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 20, 2018

The fire, which had been in a cabinet in one of the patient rooms of the ER, was already out upon arrival for crews.

Officials say a patient set linens on fire.

TAC 4: Update- the fire was isolated to a small closet and has been extinguished. Fire Investigators have been called to the scene. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 20, 2018

The OKCFD says the fire was intentionally set.

14 emergency room patients were evacuated.

Jeronimo Velasquez, 37, was arrested on Arson 1 charges.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.