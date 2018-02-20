Fire intentionally set by patient in emergency room at Baptist Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set in the emergency room at Baptist Hospital.
Fire crews responded to the hospital after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TAC 4: Report of Fire in a room at Baptist ER
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 20, 2018
The fire, which had been in a cabinet in one of the patient rooms of the ER, was already out upon arrival for crews.
Officials say a patient set linens on fire.
TAC 4: Update- the fire was isolated to a small closet and has been extinguished. Fire Investigators have been called to the scene.
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 20, 2018
The OKCFD says the fire was intentionally set.
14 emergency room patients were evacuated.
Jeronimo Velasquez, 37, was arrested on Arson 1 charges.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
TAC 4: Fire at Baptist Hospital was intentionally set by a patient in the emergency room. Fire was set in a cabinet in one of the rooms and was out upon our arrival. 14 ER patients were evacuated to warm, adjacent area. Arrest will be made. No injuries reported. -BF pic.twitter.com/uekdQv3tPx
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 20, 2018