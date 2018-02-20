Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Fire intentionally set by patient in emergency room at Baptist Hospital

Posted 4:20 pm, February 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:04PM, February 20, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set in the emergency room at Baptist Hospital.

Fire crews responded to the hospital after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire, which had been in a cabinet in one of the patient rooms of the ER, was already out upon arrival for crews.

Officials say a patient set linens on fire.

The OKCFD says the fire was intentionally set.

14 emergency room patients were evacuated.

Jeronimo Velasquez, 37, was arrested on Arson 1 charges.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.