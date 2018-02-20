× Google plans expanding data center in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. – Google is planning to open another four-story data center in Oklahoma, bringing the company’s total investment in the state to at least $2.5 billion.

The Tulsa World reports that the internet services company announced its plans for the $600 million data center on Friday. The plans call for expanding its campus at the MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor.

Officials declined to give a timeline for the project or how it would affect job totals. But leaders in Pryor say the expansion to its Mayes County facility could add up to $200,000 to the local economy in tax revenues for the next couple of years.

The Mayes County campus currently employs more than 400 people.