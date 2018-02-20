“If I can go to the Olympics, it would be my dream come true,” Metro ice skaters going for the gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As we watch America's finest compete for the gold in figure skating, we see skaters from Boston, Salt Lake City, and more, but no one from Oklahoma. That could soon change, though, thanks to the Epic Charter School.

"When I'm on the ice, I feel like I can fly. It's my happy place. I love the ice," said one skater.

These young ladies obviously adore the ice. They are training in Edmond to be world-class figure skaters.

"You need the strength of an elite athlete and you absolutely need the grace, focus and flexibility of a ballet dancer," said skating coach Jackie Brenner.

"It takes a lot of bravery to throw your body in the air and spin at such a fast speed," said skating coach Deborah Conteh.

These kids have the skills, desire and the passion for skating and thanks to a special charter school program, they have the time to feed that passion.

"You don't expect to find figure skating in Oklahoma City, but we are blessed to have an incredible club here. Wonderful staff and coaches and incredible skaters and families that are very committed to the sport and active in the community," said Conteh.

Some of the skaters are hoping to make it to the Olympics one day.

"If I can go to the Olympics, it would be my dream come true," said one of the skaters.