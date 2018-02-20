× “It doesn’t look hopeful,” Oklahoma facing $167 budget shortfall for next fiscal year

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 2019 fiscal year is facing a $167 million budget shortfall, officials confirm.

“[It’s] still not where we want it to be, but we have had new revenue growth because of previous legislation that has been passed with those legacy wells, closing some of the exemptions on oil and gas companies, or even a car sales tax,” explained Gov. Mary Fallin.

The state Board of Equalization approved a budget with the projected shortfall on Tuesday so lawmakers can allocate funds for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

Shelly Paulk, Deputy Budget Director for OMES, said there were about $270 million in obligations for 2019, but only $104 million in projected revenue growth.

This estimated shortfall comes as lawmakers continue to work on the 2018 budget during the second special session.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Senate is expected to vote on a bill cutting agency budgets by about $45 million. ​​

“We attempted to do that by using the legislation that has been put forward to date and so that was the way that we kind of amended what has been done,” said Paulk. “So, if the legislature passes what is outstanding, what is passed in the House and what is passed onto the Senate, then that is what we’re looking at.”

While the latest projected shortfall is less than years’ past, Gov. Fallin said it could mean a 2.5% cut to state agencies next year without new revenue.

“At this point in time, it doesn’t look hopeful after all the effort we had with the Step Up Coalition to be able to pass anything that’s a 76 vote,” said Fallin.