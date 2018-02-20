Judge agrees to release 36 dogs to rightful owners after hoarding case

TULSA, Okla. – A judge has agreed to release dozens of dogs to their owners following a hoarding case in Skiatook.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators rescued 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds from Marjorie Satterfield’s home.

“We were shocked at what we found. Every surface of the home is covered in kennels and the dogs are just stacked on top of each other,” Casey Roebuck, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX 23.

Officials say most of the animals were being held in the crates with only paper to lay on, and some are in need of medical attention.

“We do have some cases that are critical that are leaving and immediately going for medical care,” said Gina Gardener, with the Humane Society of Tulsa.

Officials say Satterfield was running a dog training and kennel business, and many of the animals belong to clients.

Satterfield was booked on 123 counts of animal cruelty, and the pets were taken to the Humane Society of Tulsa.

On Tuesday morning, a judge agreed to release 36 dogs back to their rightful owners.

The Humane Society is still encouraging people to send an email to fido@ as well as pictures and other information if they believe their pets are among those recovered from the house.