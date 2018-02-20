Man, woman facing nearly 600 charges after investigation by Secret Service, police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A man and woman are facing nearly 600 charges after an investigation by the Secret Service.

Police say they responded to 26-year-old Denice Cummins' home on February 15 where they found $28,713 in counterfeit bills, forgery devices, including a printer and methamphetamine.

KFSM reports the United States Secret Service assisted the Centeron Police Department in the investigation.

Cummins is facing more than 250 counts of first-degree forgery, more than three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.

Police say she was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

25-year-old Josiah Cochran was also arrested.

He is facing more than 250 counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of felony theft by receiving, two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person, and other charges.

Cochran also had several warrants out for his arrest.

Cummins and Cochran both have hearings set for March 26.