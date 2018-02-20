Oklahoma City crews salting snow routes

OKLAHOMA CITY – After winter precipitation moved through the metro, Oklahoma City street crews got to work.

City officials say Oklahoma City street crews are salting the city’s snow routes and will work around the clock until road conditions improve.

Click here to find the nearest snow route.

Home and business owners are asked to turn off sprinkler systems until the temperature goes above freezing.

Also, make sure you bring in your pets to keep them safe and warm from the storm.

Officials say you should also check on elderly family members, friends and neighbors throughout the storm.

