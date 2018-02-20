Crazy weather week as we jump between seasons!
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams replies to fan’s tweet 3 years later

Posted 8:42 am, February 20, 2018, by

Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after he was called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 6, 2018 in Oakland, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some things are better late than never!

In January 2015, Twitter user @itsloyo asked Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams if he would attend her law school prom with her if she got 1,000 retweets.

“Hey @RealStevenAdams if I get 1,000 retweets will you go to my law school’s prom with me?!

Now, three years and 2,000 retweets later, Steven Adams has finally replied.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Since she is now a lawyer and law prom is over, @itsloyo says she is thinking of other events to invite the Thunder player to, like the Christmas party or a friend’s wedding.

 