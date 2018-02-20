Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams replies to fan’s tweet 3 years later

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some things are better late than never!

In January 2015, Twitter user @itsloyo asked Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams if he would attend her law school prom with her if she got 1,000 retweets.

“Hey @RealStevenAdams if I get 1,000 retweets will you go to my law school’s prom with me?! #FunakiProm”

Hey @RealStevenAdams if I get 1,000 retweets will you go to my law school's prom with me?! #FunakiProm pic.twitter.com/0UTKmsAnsQ — Lo (@itsloyo) January 27, 2015

Now, three years and 2,000 retweets later, Steven Adams has finally replied.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Absolutely — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) February 19, 2018

Since she is now a lawyer and law prom is over, @itsloyo says she is thinking of other events to invite the Thunder player to, like the Christmas party or a friend’s wedding.