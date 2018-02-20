One man arrested in violent home invasion that left 1 dead, 3 injured in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man has been arrested in connection to a violent home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead and three others injured.

Shortly after midnight last Friday, two suspects reportedly busted into a home near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania and began shooting at the people inside the home.

Officials say one person, identified as 66-year-old Aubry Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims were taken to a local hospital.

David Shatswell, 46, is in critical condition; Samantha Whitecrow, 28, is in serious condition; Harley Andrews, 35, is in stable condition.

Authorities say the two suspects were carrying a dog with them during the violent home invasion.

Police have since arrested one man in connection to the deadly shooting.

Augustine Curtis, 35, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.