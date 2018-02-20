OSBI Director steps down amid controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Big changes are underway at OSBI.

The agency’s commission accepted Director Stan Florence's resignation on Tuesday.

Florence had served as the director of OSBI for more than 7 years, but his term was riddled with controversy toward the end.

In a complaint submitted to the OSBI commission about one year ago, employees accused Florence's leadership of causing “an internal culture of distrust.”

Other allegations ranged from "a high number of grievances filed in the investigative division" to issues with pay and Florence's efforts at the legislative level in regards to funding.

Those complaints eventually led to Florence stepping down - a decision which he later took back.

But this year was a different story.

After an investigation by the Attorney General's office into those allegations - Florence submitted a resignation letter on February 9th.

In it, he thanked the OSBI Commission for its support and service to the agency - adding that the last 7 years have been rewarding and he has enjoyed his role.

The Commission appointed Bob Ricks as the interim director.

Ricks was the Chief of the Edmond Police Department for more than a decade and also served as the Oklahoma Commissioner of Public Safety.

"This will be one more director who will guide OSBI to the future,” said Jessica Brown of the OSBI.

"I think the commission acted responsibly today,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said.

Florence will now go back to his previous position with the OSBI as special agent in charge.