Petition seeks full military burial for JROTC student who ‘died a hero’ in Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. – A petition has been created to honor a JROTC student who was killed last week in the Florida school shooting while helping his classmates get to safety.

15-year-old Peter Wang was among the 17 killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Wang was in his Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps uniform when he was killed while holding doors open for other students, allowing them to seek safety.

The petition calls for a ‘Full Honors Military Burial’ for Wang.

The petition was created Feb. 16 on whitehouse.gov and has gained over 77,000 signatures. The creator of the post is identified as “C.K.”

The petition reads:

“Peter Wang, 15, was one of the students killed in Florida this past week. He was a Jrotc Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety. Wang was killed in the process. His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

The petition needs to collect 100,000 signatures by March 18 to receive a response from the White House.