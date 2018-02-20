Student’s invention to keep intruders out of classrooms is so brilliant that his district has ordered one for every room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERSET, Wisconsin - A high school senior has created a device made of steel and rods designed to keep intruders out of the classroom.

Justin Rivard built his first "JustinKase" in shop class long before the recent mass shooting in southern Florida, just in case an intruder stormed his school.

In such an event, teachers in each classroom would quickly slide the device under their doors and latch them to the door jamb.

Rivard says no one, not even his high school's football players, have been able to break through the device.

The Grantsburg School District has ordered one for each classroom and is currently undergoing drills and training teachers.

Rivard's "JustinKase" is patent-pending and sells for $95.