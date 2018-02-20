‘Thought she might not make it,’ 5th-grader saves choking friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A fifth-grader in Virginia has been hailed a hero for jumping into action when he saw a classmate choking at lunch, starting to turn colors and gasping for breath.

“I wasn't really calm. My heart was racing," Benjamin Ford told WTVR. "I just knew I had to help her.”

Though he was nervous, school officials said the fifth-grader had all the right moves. Ford said he knew what to do because he relied on information he learned in a documentary a few years ago, which he watched with his mom.

Ford was recognized by Greenwood Elementary school administrators, who shared the story of his heroic intervention with the entire school.

His parents said they were super proud of how quickly he acted and are thankful he remembered the documentary.

“I felt like I had to hurry up and get to her... I thought, in a couple more seconds, she might not make it,” Ford said. “I got a lot of claps, and I had a lot of fist bumps and they were really supportive when I walked down the hall."

At first, his parents said they thought he meant he saved a life when playing a video game.

“Then, we found out it was a real person," said his mom. "We were shocked... It was awesome.”

Ford got a big thank you and hug from his friend. He said his parents also picked him up the next day, let him get a video game and go to the Black Panther movie.