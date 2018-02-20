Watch: Bison frolicking in wintry weather at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Apparently, a couple of Rumble’s friends are fans of wintry weather.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Zoo posted a video to Facebook of two of their bison playing in the snow.

“As unpredictable as it may have been, snow-body enjoys this wintry weather more than bison gals, Maryann and Ginger,” the zoo said.

In the video, Maryann and Ginger are seen frolicking around excitedly – which, excluding the Thunder mascot, is uncommon for their kind. At one point, one seems to slip only continue enjoying the snow day.

While the bison had themselves a good time, the zoo said it closed early due to the weather.