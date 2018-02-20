Winter Weather Advisory in effect for northern Oklahoma

*** A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN OKLAHOMA UNITL 3 PM FOR AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN. WATCH FOR SLICK SPOTS! ***

Freezing rain will continue to move across northern Oklahoma.

You will know what side of the front you are on today.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

North of the front, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

South of the front will climb to the upper 60s and 70s.

The front will move through the Metro around 9 or 10 AM.

Strong north winds will follow and temperatures will plunge.