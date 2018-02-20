Woman charged in death of Oklahoma City man who died after he was given Fentanyl patch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman has been charged in the death of an Oklahoma City man who died after he was allegedly given a Fentanyl patch.

On October 24, 2017, 22-year-old Donte Sanders was found unresponsive.

His girlfriend, Kylie King, told News 4 it happened after a small get-together to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Donte and a handful of others spent the evening at King’s grandmother’s apartment.

King said Donte was experiencing pain in his hand from an injury a week before, and he insisted ibuprofen wasn’t cutting it.

Police say King's grandmother, 58-year-old Brenda Buerger, then gave Donte a Fentanyl patch.

King said she warned him not to do it because his body might not be able to handle it, but he ignored it.

"I remember him going in there to her and telling her it was making him feel weird,” King said. "And she told him to put it back on and go in there and he would be fine.”

But when King woke the next morning, she said she found Donte unresponsive.

"I thought it was a dream,” King said. "And I shook him and rubbed my hand down his face and on my hand was his vomit and foam.”

That’s when she said she called 911 and Donte’s family.

Officials say Donte died of an overdose as a result of using the patch.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney determined Buerger should be charged with second-degree murder.

Charges have been filed.

However, Buerger has not been arrested at this time.

Court records show Buerger previously served time in prison for possession of a controlled substance and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon