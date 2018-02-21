Braum’s files plans for new restaurant in Casady Square

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular ice cream shop and fast-food restaurant is planning to open a new location in Oklahoma City.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy has filed planning documents with The Village to demolish a building and create a new restaurant.

The plan calls for a Braum’s to be built on the east side of Pennsylvania Ave., just south of Britton Rd., in Casady Square.

The plans come just months after Braum’s withdrew its request to rezone a property on Classen Circle.