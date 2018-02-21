× Family of Oklahoma motorcyclist who died in crash files suit

TULSA, Okla. – The family of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who died trying to avoid a Tulsa County deputy’s SUV has filed a lawsuit, alleging a negligent U-turn caused the fatal crash.

The Tulsa World reports that Cobie Tyner died May 14. Deputy Andrew Titsworth performed the U-turn to go after another motorcyclist who was clocked at going 102 mph in a 50 mph zone.

A Highway Patrol investigation found Tyner took “improper evasive action” when he used the motorcycle’s rear brake. Prosecutors didn’t pursue charges against the Tulsa County deputy, citing insufficient evidence for negligent homicide.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Titsworth “recklessly made a U-turn” by failing to look for oncoming motorists, as well as executing the maneuver. It names Titsworth, Sheriff Vic Regalado and the Board of County Commissioners.