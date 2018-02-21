× Flights canceled in Oklahoma City due to wintry weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – At least eight flights have been canceled at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and dozens of schools have canceled classes due to wintry weather.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney said both arrivals and departures were canceled as of late Wednesday morning as a storm with possible ice, sleet and freezing rain moved toward the area.

Carney said seven of the canceled flights are Southwestern Airlines and one is American Airlines.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins said there have been no cancellations there as of late Wednesday morning.

Numerous schools in central to southwestern Oklahoma were closed or closed early, including the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.

The National Weather Service said about one-tenth of ice is expected in the region.