Former volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty to arson charges

DURANT, Okla. – A former volunteer firefighter accused of arson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Officials say James Gregg, a now former volunteer with the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, would set fires and then respond to them as a firefighter.

“It’s pretty clear he set these fires and waited. And was supposedly one of the heroes who would put it out. He is, from what I understand now, a former firefighter for that district,” said Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Nabors.

Nabors told KXII that Gregg admitted to burning two pastures near the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department back in March.

Gregg was ultimately charged with two counts of third-degree arson.

On Tuesday, Gregg pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is expected back in court early next month.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years and a $20,000 fine.