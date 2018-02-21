Informational meeting to address Midwest City Superfund site scheduled

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A state agency announced that it will host an informational meeting with residents to talk about a new Superfund site in Midwest City.

In July, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it was planning to add Eagle Industries in Midwest City to the National Priorities List, which identifies sites that threaten the public health and environment.

Between 1990 and 2010, Eagles Industries operated as an inspection and repair facility for aircraft oxygen and fire extinguisher systems. In 2003, an inspection by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality found the facility was improperly disposing of a chemical compound known as TCE. It’s known to cause cancer in children, women and the elderly.

The facility closed its doors in 2010, roughly seven years after the initial findings.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality will host an informational meeting to discuss the Eagle Industries Superfund Site.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nick Harroz- Midwest City Community Center in Midwest City.