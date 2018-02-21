“Let’s put something out in honor of him,” Billy Graham, ‘America’s Pastor,’ dies at 99 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Reverend Billy Graham came to Oklahoma City on several occasions. Just four days after the bombing, he and President Bill Clinton prayed with the families of the victims. In our darkest hour, he gave this city hope.

Billy Graham was a beacon of light -- preaching a message of God's freedom and forgiveness to more than 200 million people worldwide, including Oklahoma City in 2003.

He offered spiritual guidance to presidents, celebrities and athletes. But, Graham was also a pastor to the masses.

"As my father said, they broke the mold when they made him," said former governor Frank Keating.

Governor Frank Keating and First Lady Cathy brought him here after the bombing.

"His talk was essential. It was spiritually uplifting at a time when people didn't know what to do," Keating recalled.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is honoring Rev. Graham with a special exhibit, showcasing artifacts of his time here, including photos from his personal collection.

"Let’s put something out in honor of him and what he did for us nearly 23 years ago," said Director Kari Watkins.

In a written statement, Senator James Lankford said: "Billy Graham was one of the greatest spiritual and moral leaders in American history."

America's pastor wouldn't want folks to mourn, though, but celebrate his passing instead.

He once said, "Someday, you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address."

Graham was 99 years old.