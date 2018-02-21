Man ‘holding a large stick’ robs North Carolina bank, is found 5 minutes later

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a North Carolina bank using only a stick Tuesday afternoon.

Kendrick Hart, 29, of Reidsville, is charged with armed robbery according to a news release from Reidsville police.

The robbery happened at the American Partners Federal Credit Union around 4 p.m., according to WGHP.

“The suspect walked into the bank holding a large stick, yelled, ‘This is a robbery,’ then jumped over the counter and proceeded to steal an unknown amount of money,” police said in the release.

About five minutes after the robbery, Hart was stopped in the parking lot of Rob and Ray’s Grocery by a sheriff’s deputy, the release said.

Hart was taken into custody after surveillance footage from the credit union connected him to the robbery.