“Never get too comfortable,” Tow truck drivers offer advice for driving on slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY -- When a second wave of winter weather hit Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, some drivers were caught off guard.

AAA Oklahoma crews have been in full force since Wednesday, helping stranded motorists across the state.

By 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the team responded to 537 calls - 239 of those required a tow.

"Sometimes they be crying but soon as you tow the car, help him out, you know, puts a smile on the face," said Otis Bruner, a tow truck driver for AAA.

The first round of snow and ice fell Tuesday, leading to more than 780 calls to AAA Oklahoma.

"We get the calls on our tablets then after that, we go to the calls," said Bruner.

News 4 hit the road with Bruner and AAA to get a first-hand experience on how dangerous these conditions can get.

"Never get too comfortable out there, always keep your head on swivel and never feel too secure because anything can happen. Your safety is going off other people that's driving around you," Bruner said.