Oklahoma City officials prepared for ice storm moving through the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials said they're well prepared as another ice storm moves through the metro.

Kristy Yager, public information officer for the city of Oklahoma City, said they have about 14,000 tons of salt they were ready to use. According to Yager, they did not need additional units of salt because of the relatively mild winter so far.

She said they started preparing for winter weather in July.

"We practiced the snow routes, driving the snow routes and started preparing the snow routes," Yager said.

The city is constantly monitoring the temperature of bridges. Once they hit freezing, crews begin to salt them.

Yager said they were prepared to send out about 30 crews Wednesday.

"Bridges are particularly dangerous because they freeze first. When we see sleet, the ground temperatures usually dissolve the ice faster than a bridge," she said.

Statewide, ODOT officials said they are using a mix of both salt and sand.

"Salt is really essential in helping melt the ice, the sand is great for traction so a combination of those two, especially in this type of event, is very effective," said ODOT spokesperson Mills Leslie.

According to Leslie, there were 542 trucks available Wednesday.

“We’re not going to have any issues with shortages of trucks and, of course, if anything becomes a larger situation than we anticipate, we can always shift crews from other areas in the state that aren’t getting hit or effected,” she said.

As always, drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible but avoid driving near salt trucks.

Snow routes are available on OKC.gov.