Oklahoma City’s 101st Auto Show coming to Oklahoma State Fair Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 101st Oklahoma City Auto Show will have something for everyone with features that include the Futurliner #10, autos from the early 1900’s, exotic cars and a re-creation of the 1950’s Oklahoma City Auto Shows. It all begins March 9!

“We are really excited about the different types of automobiles on display during the 101st Anniversary Oklahoma City Auto Show,” Chairman Laine Diffee said. “Whether it is antique cars or exotic cars or new cars like the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt or historic vehicles like the Futureliner #10, we expect to have something for everyone.”

This year’s Oklahoma City Auto Show will have a variety of automobiles it will feature, it’s among the most diverse this year with autos going as far back as 1906 to the latest 2019 models. the 101st anniversary of the Oklahoma City Auto Show is being held March 9-11 at the Oklahoma State Fair Park in the Bennett Event Center.

The early 1900’s exhibit will feature four rarely seen automobiles, and several exotic cars will be on display to show off some of the sportier autos.

“This should be an exciting year for auto enthusiasts given the variety of automobiles we will have on display,” Peter Hodges, President of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association said. “Although we know the Futureliner #10 is our most unique feature, we believe all of the exhibits will appeal to everyone who comes to this year’s show.”

The Futurliner #10 was one of 12 large dual-front wheeled display vehicles that crisscrossed the country in the early 1950’s, part of a General Motors promotion called the Parade of Progress. The Futurliner has visited Oklahoma City twice before on the campus of Oklahoma City University as part of the Parade of Progress – in 1941, prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, and again in 1955.

Futureliner #10 seen at the National Automotive and Truck Museum in Auburn, Mi. in 1997, then fully restored in 2009. pic.twitter.com/WswcSUmBUd — Prof. Bunsen Brenner (@prof_brenner) January 15, 2018

The show features dozens of automobiles from the 50’s era; the 18-Hole Mini-Golf Course Experience with proceeds benefiting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Summer Youth Camp, a display with four 100-year-old vintage cars, the opportunity to test drive 24 cars and trucks from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and Chevrolet, exotic cars, a “Coffee and Cars” event, a VIP preview event prior to the show’s opening and lots and lots of 2018 new cars and trucks from 24 automobile brands.

This year’s Oklahoma City Auto Show will once again take place in the state-of-the-art Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park March 9-11. Attendees will have the experience of enjoying the show under one roof with immediate access to all of the exhibits and events.

Those interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to go to www.okcautoshow.org for additional information.