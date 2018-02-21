Oklahoma mother speaks after alleged predator tries to lure son into bathroom

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is speaking out after a man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to lure her son into a bathroom.

Officials say that 19-year-old Darius Burch allegedly passed the child a note at the downtown Tulsa library, asking him to go to the bathroom with him.

“When I read the note, it said, ‘Keep this between us. Meet me in the bathroom. I’ll give you a dollar,” Emily Turner, the boy’s mother, told FOX 23

The boy immediately told Turner about the note, who got security officers involved.

“A million things go through your head, but it was fear and anger. I just had all the adrenaline going,” Turner said.

When Burch was questioned by Tulsa police officers, he reportedly admitted that he was trying to molest the boy and had molested children in the past.

Burch was arrested on one count of lewd molestation of a minor.