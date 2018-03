Parkland survivor’s dad escaped harm in Las Vegas shooting

Father and son stories aren’t supposed to look like this.

“I was praying for my friends and family to be okay,” said Braden Freidkes, a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He was inside the school when a gunman started shooting.

Braden eventually made it out and into his parents’ arms. They had been trying to reach him repeatedly and, up until that point, had feared the worst.

“We were one of the lucky ones,” said John Freidkes, Braden’s father. “We were able to get him, and he was safe.”

But, now, Braden and his dad have a shared experience, in a way they could have never imagined.

John was in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire in October onto a concert crowd.

“There was a crowd of people running towards us yelling ‘There’s a shooter,'” he said. “We were lucky enough to jump in a taxi cab where there were two women in there already. One was hyperventilating. The other was seemingly in shock. We asked if they were coming from the venue, and they were.”

‘I don’t know what to tell my kids’

Just months later, John is at a loss for words.

“My parents never had to talk to me about situations like this,” he said. “You get up every morning, and you’re afraid to turn on the news.”

The Las Vegas shooting became the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, and Parkland is in the top 10, the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook.

John said, at first, he was worried about sending Braden back to school, and he thought about homeschooling but he quickly dismissed it.

“You can’t live in fear,” he said. “It’s got to stop. There’s got to be a way. Our political leaders that we vote for work for us, not for lobbyists, and they need to remember that.”

‘I want to get an education, I want to be safe’

Braden was in teacher Scott Beigel’s class as the shooting unfolded.

“I asked my teacher, Mr. Beigel, saying ‘What’s going on’ because we all ran back,” Braden said.

Beigel was one of 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting. He was Braden’s favorite teacher and died defending his classroom.

“What really hurt me is that I passed every test, but the last one I did bad on and that’s how it ended for me,” he said. “I was super sad to kind of let him down on that.”

Braden said he had to walk around his teacher’s body when he was eventually able to leave the school.

While some have viewed mass shootings as a continuous cycle of “thoughts and prayers” followed by inaction, some of the student survivors have rallied around #NeverAgain in hopes of making the hashtag a reality.

It’s a reality built on stakes both a father and a son have now seen firsthand only months apart.

“I want to be safe wherever I go,” Braden said. “I want to go to school to learn, I want to get an education, I want to be safe and I want to come home to see my parents every day.”

Marches are being organized around the country with one mission: to pressure members of Congress to act on gun reform and make schools safer. They include a march on Washington called “March for Our Lives” on March 24.

CNN will hold a town hall with students and parents affected by the Parkland shooting. Both Florida senators, Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, will participate. President Trump and Gov. Rick Scott were invited, but neither will be attending.