Police: Burglary suspects get into woman’s home through ceiling

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A group of suspected burglars were arrested after somehow breaking into a home through holes in the ceiling.

On Feb. 19, officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of S. Blackwelder Ave. after a man said he believed his sister’s house had been targeted by thieves.

"This man was watching his sister's house, she was out-of-town, noticed the house had been ransacked," MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to the police report, the man told officers that when he went into the house, "he discovered a large pile of his sister's property in the middle of the living room. So he assumed they would come back and try and take more of the property."

"Three suspects ended up being involved in this burglary. It appears that they possibly came through the ceiling of the house. We're still working on exactly how that happened," Knight said.

Officers said they found two large holes cut out in the ceiling; one in the kitchen pantry, and another hole in a back hallway of the house.

"One of them was inside, ended up fleeing the residence. He was caught there by officers at the scene. Two others were taken into custody," Knight said.

Joram Vasquez, Starr Esgar and Joshua Murrow were arrested and booked into jail on burglary charges.

"When you're going to be out-of-town, like this woman was, it's always good to have somebody paying attention to your house to see what's going on," Knight said.