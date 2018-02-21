× Police: Thieves cut holes in ceiling to break into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say three people were arrested after using an unusual technique to break into an Oklahoma City home.

On Feb. 19, officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of S. Blackwelder Ave. after a man said he believed his sister’s house had been targeted by thieves.

According to the arrest report, the victim’s brother was watching her house while she was out-of-town and noticed that the home might have been burgled. He went inside the home and found a large pile of his sister’s property in the middle of the room.

The victim’s brother told police that he believed the thieves would come back and that he thought they were “coming into the home through the ceiling.”

While he was watching the house, the man said he spotted a white Chevy Trailblazer pull up to the house and saw two people walk into the door by the garage.

When officers arrived on scene, they spotted 32-year-old Starr Esgar walking away from the home “holding property from inside the home.”

The affidavit states that when officers went inside the home, they found “two large holes cut out in the ceiling.”

“Three suspects ended up being involved in this burglary. It appears that they possibly came through the ceiling of the house. We’re still working on exactly how that happened,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Authorities also found 30-year-old Joram Vasquez hiding in a vehicle in the driveway and 31-year-old Joshua Murrow in the basement of the home.

All of the suspects were arrested on a complaint of second-degree burglary. Vasquez is also facing charges for attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.