Rain, sleet, snow or shine – the pizza business must go on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - When the weather outside is frightful, the pizza delivery business is delightful. There are some jobs that must go on no matter what.

Luigi’s Pizzeria delivers in any weather and sees an increase on nights when the road conditions aren’t the best.

Tim has been delivering pies for 12 years.

“Helps to have a 4-wheel drive," he said, adding that he doesn't mind driving "as long as it's not a sheet of ice."

"More often than not, it's better on nights like this," Tim says when it comes to making tips on nights with winter weather.

Tim delivered a large pie to Village resident Gabriel Gray.

“Honestly, my wife is pregnant and that’s what she wanted, so you gotta get her what she likes. It's their job, so I tipped them well," said Gray.