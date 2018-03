Remains found may belong to Oklahoma mother of three who vanished a year ago

MCALESTER, Okla. – Officials are working to determine if remains found in a wooded area are those of an Oklahoma mother of three who vanished over a year ago.

In January 2017, Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, was reported missing.

Cantrell reportedly took her lunch break at 11:56 a.m. on January 20th and never returned to work.

Surveillance video showed her getting into a green, short wheel base truck.

Cantrell’s adult stepdaughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that her family knows the driver of the green truck and that authorities have reportedly talked with him.

“I’ve talked to the detectives, and they said that they contacted the guy that picked her up from the hospital, and he said he dropped her off at Braum’s and forgot to go back and pick her up,” Clayton told HuffPost.

One person told police that they saw Cantrell at Braum’s around 12:20 p.m.

That is the last reported sighting of Cantrell.

Her personal vehicle was found in the health center’s parking lot, where she works.

According to the Huffington Post, Cantrell has three children, ages 12 to 19, and two stepchildren.

Clayton says it is unlike her stepmother to take off without telling someone.

On February 25, 2017, a hunter found Cantrell’s purse in a wooded area near McAlester.

After locating the purse, a group of volunteers searched the Cardinal Point Recreation Area, hoping to find more clues.

According to the McAlester News-Capital, a shirt, a hair clip and some paperwork were all found in the area.

However, officials believe only the paperwork belonged to Cantrell.

Cantrell’s mother, Joellen Constancio, recently spoke with the McAlester News-Capital about her daughter’s disappearance.

“She wouldn’t have just run off — something has happened to her,” Constancio said. “She would have contacted her family, me, her sister or brother if she was thinking of running away.”

Constancio told the local newspaper that she couldn’t think of any reason why anyone would want to harm her daughter.

“My daughter is a beautiful person,” Constancio said. “It is such a mystery why anyone would take her or do something bad to her. She loved life and her kids were her whole world.”

On February 18, 2018, a rabbit hunter came across some human remains in the same wooded area where Cantrell’s purse was found last year.

According to the McAlester News-Capital, the human remains were found approximately a mile away from where Cantrell’s purse was found.

The bones, which includes a partial skull, were scattered over an area measuring about 50 yards by 50 yards, the Pittsburg County Sheriff told the McAlester News- Capital.

Investigators also confirmed they found what appears to be some kind of green clothing and a bra in the area.

Cantrell was last seen wearing her green nursing scrubs.

The state medical examiner is working to confirm the identity of the human remains.