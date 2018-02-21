Winter weather, rain expected for Thursday

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

Our second round of rain, ice, and sleet continues through the Sooner State. The storms will last into Thursday morning. Overnight temps will NOT go above freezing so anything left on the roads will still be frozen.

Roads, bridges, and overpasses will be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. It is very difficult to distinguish between a wet road and a frozen one.

If you are on the roads, use caution and give yourself plenty of space.

We will see more rain and freezing rain chances Thursday. Highs will not go above freezing so ice will remain.

Expect more closures as we head into Friday as roads will remain dangerous.