Schools cancel classes, activities for Thursday

MOORE, Okla. – Classes and school activities have been canceled for some schools Thursday due to wintry weather.

Several schools were also canceled Wednesday due to weather.

Schools canceled for Thursday:

Moore Public Schools

Mid-Del Public Schools

Shawnee Public Schools

El Reno Public Schools

Luther Public Schools

Norman Public Schools

Mustang Public Schools

Yukon Public Schools

Wellston Public Schools

Wayne Public Schools

Sulphur Public Schools

Springer Public Schools

Okemah Public Schools

Little Axe Public Schools

Putnam City Public Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools

University of Oklahoma – Norman campus

University of Central Oklahoma

