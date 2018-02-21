× State authorities still baffled by Oklahoma man’s murder 30 years later

OWASSO, Okla. – State authorities are still baffled by an Oklahoma man’s murder 30 years later.

On May 15, 1987, David Simpson, 32, was found shot to death at his home in the 2000 block of North Cedar in Owasso.

At the time of his death, officials say Simpson worked at Rockwell International in Tulsa.

He was an avid race car driver and fan.

Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have conducted nearly 100 interviews and gathered documents associated with the case.

However, they are still baffled by who could be responsible for Simpson’s murder.

Authorities are now offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that could help point to a suspect.

Contact the OSBI by calling 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.