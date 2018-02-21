Teen held on $10 million bond after allegedly making school threat

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – Following a mass shooting in Florida that killed 17 people, schools across the country have been experiencing an uptick in threats.

In Oklahoma City, police responded to several middle and high schools after threats were posted online.

“I was made aware of the threats through Facebook,” Yolanda Claryce Shelton told News 4. “One of my friends posted on there, and I said, ‘Are you serious? Is this real?'”

However, it’s not just an issue that is occurring in Oklahoma. Officials say that schools across the country have been experiencing a rise in online threats.

Now, a teenager in Michigan is dealing with the consequences of making a threat toward a school.

According to WDIV, 18-year-old Ryan Robert Debruyne was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

Police say Debruyne sent a friend a message on Snapchat, asking if he wanted to participate in a shooting at South Lyon High School. The friend told him ‘no’ and contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers interviewed Debruyne, who admitted to sending the message. However, no firearms were found in his possession.

Debruyne was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $10 million.