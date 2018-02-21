× TripAdvisor’s list of America’s best beaches

NEEDHAM, Mass. – TripAdvisor released a new list of the best beaches in America, so while the ice covers the Oklahoma roads, you might want to stay indoors and plan for Spring weather.

“Soft sand, clear waters and balmy temperatures are common threads among these Travelers’ Choice award-winning beaches that have delighted millions of TripAdvisor reviewers across the globe,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. “The Caribbean and Florida stake claims as the most decorated on the world and U.S. lists respectively, and based on TripAdvisor price reports, travelers can still find outstanding value on warm-weather escapes to these popular beaches this year.”

Top 5 traveler’s choice beaches in the US

Clearwater Beach; Clearwater, Florida: About a forty-minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach … very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. Siesta Beach; Siesta Key Florida: Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight-mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. Ka’anapali Beach; Lahaina, Hawaii: Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” South Beach; Miami, Florida: People watching is a great pastime in Miami’s South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve: Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.”

