Tulsa doctor’s license suspended amid federal investigation

TULSA, Okla. – Officials have suspected the medical license of a Tulsa doctor amid a federal investigation stemming from complains about his prescribing large amounts of prescription narcotics.

Deborah Bruce is the executive director of the Oklahoma State Board of Osteopathic Examiners. She tells the Tulsa World that the board suspended Dr. Christopher Moses’s license during an emergency hearing Thursday.

She says he’s entitled to a hearing within 30 days of his written request to the board. The board could then make a decision to revoke or further suspend his license.

Court records show that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has been investigating Moses since at least September.

Federal agents allege eight overdose deaths since July 2011 are tied to the south Tulsa doctor. An affidavit alleges Moses was writing the equivalent of about seven prescriptions per hour, including for people who were deceased.