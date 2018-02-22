× Update: 74-year-old woman missing from the Village area in Oklahoma City has been found

Update: Officials say the woman has been found.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 74-year-old woman is missing from the Village in Oklahoma City.

Patricia Slattery was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near W. Britton Rd. and Lake Hefner Parkway.

Officials say Slattery has dementia and is easily lost and confused.

Police say that she is not from Oklahoma and is not familiar with the area.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, red coat with a hood and blue, pink and yellow striped shoes.

She may be in a 2007 blue Honda Accord with the Oklahoma license plate, EGV-826.

If you see her, please call police.