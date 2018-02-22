Rain to move in Friday, but temps will be above freezing!

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

As the system moves east this evening, any wet areas from today may refreeze overnight and slick spots will be possible tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will finally stay above freezing with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. The heaviest rain will stay southeast.

Showers will continue through early Saturday, mainly southeast.

We dry out for the weekend with welcomed highs in the 50s and 60s!